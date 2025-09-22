Pedestrian On A Sidewalk Won’t Make Space For This Guy And His Family To Pass On Their Bikes, So Later This Guy Farted In An Elevator With The Same Man From The Sidewalk

Some people are so annoying that it justifies being petty with them!

This guy shares how he encountered an annoying man on his vacation who ruined their day.

Check out the full story.

Operation depth Charge So we are in Virginia Beach for a vacation and we rented one of those Surrey bikes. My wife and I are doing all the pedaling because my kids really aren’t much help. Also my oldest son who is too young to control the surrey is nagging that he isn’t in the driver’s seat.

This is where it gets bad!

Tension is high, but we are powering through it, near the end of our journey when we are sweating bullets (noonish?) is when the initial altercation occurs between me and this absolute idiot. If you have been to Virginia beach, there is a dedicated bike path and signs just about every 10 feet stating that only bikes are allowed on the Bike Path and only pedestrians are allowed on the boardwalk, it’s also painted on the ground that the bike path is for bikes only.

UH OH…

A guy on foot is walking lazily down the path and he’s not just crossing, also, he’s not paying attention to people behind him at all. We are pedaling up slowly and we can’t really go around him because there are bikes coming the opposite direction. And I know I said tension is high, but I was extremely polite when I said “excuse us this thing is hard to turn and stop” he turns around and glares at us and then decides to just stare us down as we are approaching, again we are moving SLOWLY, so we are slowing down. And “I say could you just step off for a moment” and he says “You need to yield to pedestrians!” and I say “we came to a stop didn’t we?, but this is the bike path! there is a sign right next to you” and then a woman behind me on a bike shouts “I’m from here, you should be on the boardwalk not the BIKE PATH IDIOT”

That’s INSANE!

(which escalated the incident) anyway we get by this guy and he starts screaming “**** you *****!” to the third party lady on the bike and then starts saying “**** you and your family!” to me and my kids. As we are pedaling slowly away, this guy seemed like he was just looking for trouble, so we just pedaled away. ANYWAY, around check in 3pm time at my hotel I am returning to the room with some sand toys and my stomach is kind of turning a bit from about 4 days of eating beach/vacation food, and I passed a little bit of gas outside and it was BAD. So I am pretty anxious to get into a bathroom while my kids are at the pool with my wife, in the lobby of course there is a long line for the elevator, only one of the four elevators is running, well guess who is right behind me with a precariously stacked luggage cart?

He knew he had to do something about it…

Same guy from before, I guess he was waiting for his room to be ready and was in a bad mood, I totally get it, but **** this guy for being mean to my kids and wife because he was asked to move over for a second. It’s my turn to get on the elevator and it opens up and I drop a plastic shovel and nudge it under under his front wheel just as the elevator was opening. I step on and there is enough room for him to get on with the luggage cart but it gets caught on the shovel I dropped and the cart skids and a few things drop off the cart and this guy is blocking the elevator with the luggage cart trying to pick up the few items while swearing and the doors begin to close and I say “hey buddy, **** you and your family” and give him the finger as the doors close.

You won’t believe this!

I am about to get off the elevator thinking I got my revenge, but my stomach turned a little bit more and I decided to rip one of the longest and deadliest farts of my entire life in the elevator before getting off, it was like I **** on the floor, with the elevator now an armed warhead, I hit the lobby button and stepped off. I watched the floor indicator as it went down to the first floor and held there. Presumably this guy gingerly pushed his cart in and was forced to ride up in the hell I created for him.

Finally the cherry on top…

I didn’t stick around to see what floor he rode to, sorry, had to poop. Also, if the guy in this story is reading this, “**** you and your family!” and if you were in the crowded lobby and uninvolved in this, you were collateral damage in this, I am very sorry.

YIKES! That is some drama!

Why would that annoying guy not move out of the way?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows it took a lot of effort to get this revenge right!

This user loves this petty revenge story!

This user knows it can’t get worse than this.

This user had a better petty revenge for the guy.

This user hates these bikes!

Someone’s being really smelly with their revenge!

Hilarious.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.