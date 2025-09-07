Boyfriend Supported His Girlfriend Through Everything, But She Left Him When She Found A Better Opportunity

People show their true colors when the pressure is off.

Imagine letting your partner live with you rent free. Would you still let them live with you if you broke up?

AITAH for telling my ex to leave after they broke up with me and expected to keep living with me rent free. The gist of it is, about two years ago, I let my girl and her best friend move in with me. The plan was they would both move out here and find a job. I would handle most of the house bills, and they would buy stuff for the house while saving up for us to move somewhere bigger.

It starts off rocky, with them taking a while to get a job and contribute, but they did move out here, so I tried to be understanding. Well, not even 4 months into this, they both start to call out of work frequently until the job barely puts them on the schedule. And so, the little bit they were contributing stopped.

My girl does eventually get a new job, but her friend just quits hers. So my girl ends up supporting her and can’t help with anything else. After a while of this, I got fed up with the friend, I told her she needs to find a job or DoorDash or something other than lay around the house all day.

She immediately moves in with some rich guy she met online. Cool, now it’s just my girl and me, so I think we are about to lock in. Nope, after about 2 months, her new job fires her. She gets a job at Amazon, which she also quits. Then, she gets a job at an HVAC company as a salesperson.

Now, we are almost caught up. This whole time we are pretty close, and even during the hard times, I feel like we have each other’s back. Well, at the beginning of this month, my girl gets an offer for a new job which pays a lot better. And out of the blue, she wants to break up.

But here’s the kicker. She wants to continue living with me until she gets her own better place (our original shared goal, if you remember) while still not paying anything. I tried to put my feelings aside and told her I was fine with her staying if it could actually help out until she left, which she said she would.

Well, that turned into weeks of not only nothing, but also being ignored and other hurtful actions. So, I finally had enough and told her to leave. Thing is, now I feel like a jerk. AITA?

Often, the person you help the most is the person who hurts you the deepest.

