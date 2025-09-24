Guy Tells His Male Friend To Buy Him Expensive Perfume For His Birthday, But His Friend Doesn’t Want To Spend That Much On A Gift

When it comes to giving gifts, some people know exactly what they want and aren’t afraid to tell you. They’d rather get exactly what they want than to be surprised.

If a friend told you exactly what they wanted for their birthday, would you be honest if the item cost more than you wanted to spend?

The man in this story isn’t sure how to respond to his friend’s request for an expensive birthday present.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA For Not Paying An Expensive Birthday Gift? So, our parents know each other well. However, I (24M) and this 23M friend did not for many years, nor did we really see each other after high school. We met through work again and became good friends, the toning is on good friends, we meet occasionally and do stuff together.

His friend found a roundabout way of asking him for money.

Now, we went to a perfume store, and he got his eyes on one, and jokingly said that I would buy it for his birthday, right? He also asked when my birthday is. I just nodded, because we are talking about several hundred $$$. He asked me if I am okay with, instead of buying that, just giving him the cash, and it would be easier that day, since he found it less expensive somewhere else.

He doesn’t want to buy him a gift that’s so expensive.

However, I find that TOO expensive for my taste for a birthday gift, instead of something more simple. He might get me something expensive for my birthday as well, but I do not want to buy something worth 250 to 300 $ just for a simple gift who is not my best friend for life or a family member. I do not want to straight out say “This is too expensive for me” or “I am not okay with this idea,” but is this the only way? AITA for not wanting to contribute to this idea?

His friend was pretty rude to practically demand an expensive gift and then ask for the equivalent amount in cash.

Maybe he could say that he wants his gift to be a surprise. Then he can pick out something else later on.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person thinks the obvious thing to do is say no.

Requesting an expensive gift was a pretty rude thing to do.

This person suggests another way to respond.

Another person suggests laughing it off.

No way should he buy that gift for his friend!

