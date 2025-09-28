Man Was Crouched Down In A Parking Spot Looking In His Backpack, So A Driver Honked To Get Him To Move Out Of The Way

If you were driving in a parking lot and saw someone crouching down in a parking spot looking for something in their backpack, would you choose a different parking spot, or would you insist on parking in that particular parking spot?

AITA for honking at a man sitting in an empty parking space? I [29F] was in a parking lot yesterday, and entered the parking aisle I wanted to park in. This aisle had probably 20 or so spaces, all of which were empty, with just one exception: the very first space in the aisle, the one closest to me, had a man (without a car) crouching in the center of it. He had a backpack open in front of him and it looked like he was searching for something in it. He didn’t appear to see me or hear me since his head was down, and I was driving slowly.

I gave a medium-sized honk, and the man jumped up, super startled and got out of my way. Once he was out of the way, I parked in the space. When I got out of my car, the man approached me. “Was that really necessary?” he asked. He gestured to all the other open spaces in that aisle. “You couldn’t have pulled your car like 5 feet further into the next space? You really had to scare the snot out of me like that, and interrupt me while I was searching?”

I responded to him that since he’s not a vehicle, he has no right to be occupying that space and that I was legally entitled to it if I wanted it. He questioned me again why I didn’t just pull further, and I responded, “Why should I have to?” He finished by warning me that if I do that to the wrong person, I could get a fight/road rage incident started, and he huffed off. Was I in the wrong, should I have just pulled my car further, or was I within my rights to honk? AITA?

