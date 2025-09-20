Man Was Expecting An Intimate And Peaceful Vacation With His Partner, But Faced Unexpected Family Drama Instead

A couple’s getaway is meant to strengthen their relationship and relieve any stress.

AITA? I wanted to leave the vacation, and do something different. My partner says I’m being dramatic. My partner and I (both M, mid 20s) are currently on vacation. We have gone to a house he owns, so we wouldn’t have to pay for a hotel. He told me his parents, grandparents, and cousin would be there. But he told me we wouldn’t be bothered by them at all. I agreed and decided to go. We took the car and went.

On the first day, we had just arrived. We spent time with the parents, grandparents, and the little cousin. Everything was okay. I figured since we had just arrived that’s why it was okay.

The next day came. We spent the full day with his parents and his little cousin, who was chasing me around all day. He didn’t give me a moment of peace from the moment I woke up til 23:30 (11:30 p.m.) at night. I went to bed that night, and I couldn’t sleep. The bed caused me extreme pain, and I hardly got an hour of sleep.

I told him this the next day, and he told me he couldn’t sleep either. This is the third day. We spent most of the day together at a beach, went for food, and then we got back. As soon as we got back, it was again us along with his parents, his grandparents, and the little cousin. Again, until almost midnight.

Keep in mind the walls are paper thin, and we can’t even whisper. So we couldn’t do anything on our supposed together vacation. I couldn’t sleep all night. I fell asleep around 10 a.m. and woke up at 1 p.m. When I woke up, there were guests in the house.

There was a whole table being set, and they had prepared food. They’d told me they wanted to cook meat today for the 15th of August. But I didn’t expect a full-blown gathering. I got out of bed, fixed myself, and went to the table. Now, I guess it would matter to say, I am not good with people, especially when I’ve just woken up.

I sat for like 30 minutes at the table, went to the kitchen, went back, and sat for another 20. Then, I said I had to use the bathroom and left. I sat in the bathroom for 50 minutes on the floor. I was so exhausted I fell asleep against the wall. I also have HEDs, so my body was hurting everywhere from the bed, especially my back and waist.

Once I saw my partner, I told him I found another nice destination only two hours from our spot. I told him I’d pay for our hotel and that I want to leave. I told him I am overwhelmed from all the people and I am exhausted from the lack of sleep. I want an actual vacation with him, not him + family.

My partner agreed at first. Then, he went to talk with his mom. After he had this conversation with her, he became negative. He started blaming me, telling me it’s my fault I’m like this and can’t handle people. I told him that he himself had said we would have a vacation together, not me + him + his family.

I offered for us to stay at one of my own houses and offered to pay for a hotel nearby. He refused to talk to me and told me to leave him alone. I did, and now, I’m wondering what the issue truly is. AITA? Am I too sensitive?

A true vacation should bring peace, not stress.

