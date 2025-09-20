Man Was Fed Up With Annoying Telemarketers, So He Found A Hilarious Way To Handle Them

Annoying calls can inspire people to be creative with their responses.

If you go a call from a telemarketer, would you let them talk, hang up on them, or find a way to annoy them back?

This man noticed that his parents were constantly bugged by annoying callers on their landline.

He realized that these callers were simply telemarketers, so he decided to have fun with them.

Inspired by a prank he once saw on TV, he turned each call into a petty and laughable experience.

Read the full story below to find out more.

My parents were getting dozens of calls from random call centres every day This was about 10 years ago, and my mum and dad still had a landline at their house. I used to go there quite often back then. They would get lots of calls at all times of day. It was extremely annoying, but they were usually polite and spoke with the callers.

This man told his parents never to answer the phone.

They often had some trouble hanging up. I used to say, “Guys, never answer the phone.” They would reply, “But it might be important.” I’d tell them, “No, Mum, it’s never important, and no one would call you here if it was important. They would call your mobile.”

He thought of a petty way to annoy the telemarketers calling on their phone.

Then, I remembered an old Beavis & Butthead episode when they phoned this guy called Harry Sach. As he answered, they would put the phone near the toilet and flush, so Harry would hear the flushing sounds. I thought, “Hey, these annoying call centres will love this.” So every time someone called, I’d get the phone and take it to the toilet. Then I’d pull a nice, strong, loud flush for the caller to enjoy. I don’t know why, but that felt really good. And I did it several times.

He reminds us, too, to clean the phone after doing this trick.

Just answer the phone, but don’t say a word. You’ll hear them say some crap about a new credit card or whatever. Then, you flush the toilet and put your phone’s mic near it. Important: Don’t forget to clean the phone later. Some toilets spray up a bit of water when flushed.

The best response to an annoying caller is an annoying prank.

