September 3, 2025 at 8:49 am

McDonald’s Customer Ordered The New McFlurry On A Hot Summer Day, But What She Got Was A Confusing Mess

by Ben Auxier

As a terminally online person, I can tell you that “woman in her car complaining about something she tried to buy” is a very popular and extremely prominent genre of TikTok content.

There are so many things to buy, you see, and sometimes, they’re all wrong or different.

But on a scale of nothing to mind-blowing, how significant do we find this one?

Let’s check in on the video from TikTok user @laurenpresley_likeelvis:

“McDonald’s, I have a question. What is this? I asked for the new, um, s’mores Mcflurry. They brought me this. I said, ‘what is this?’ Can you see that? I said, ‘a Mcflurry is mixed together.’

‘We don’t do it like that no more.'”

“I said, ‘this is just ice cream with toppings on it.’

‘Yes, ma’am.’

‘So your Mcflurries are not mixed together anymore?’

‘Yes, ma’am.’

I’m at a loss of words.”

“I said, ‘where’s the top?’

‘We don’t do it like that no more.’

It’s already dripping. It’s 92 degrees outside.”

“Is this just my location or is – McDonald’s, chime in. Is this every McDonald’s location? I don’t like it already. It’s a mess. A Mcflurry is mixed together, so it’s already melting and it’s a hot mess. Please, McDonald’s, please explain.”

Let’s look at the McComments.

They were McFurious.

We’re having a McMeltdown.

I’m so McLost.

Honestly it still sounds McTasty.

Just pretty hard to eat in a car.

