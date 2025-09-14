Mom Buys A White Dress For Her Daughter’s Wedding, So Bride Draws The Line And Family Drama Explodes

A bride-to-be is trying to enjoy her big day, but her mom thinks it’s her chance to shine in white too.

From subtle competitiveness to full-on bridal vibes, the mother shows up with a floor-length gown—and the bride isn’t having it.

What started as a simple boundary has now turned into tears, threats, and plenty of family drama.

Check it out.

AITA for refusing to let my mom wear white to my wedding, even though she claims it’s her “last chance” to feel beautiful? I just turned 23 and I’m getting married in October. My mom and I have always had what I would refer to as rocky relationship, especially since I got engaged. She’s been oddly competitive, commenting on my body, comparing our rings, like we are in a competition, saying things like “this day is as much about me as it is about you.”

Woof.

I honestly thought she was joking until she showed me the dress she bought, a white, floor length gown that looks exactly like a bridal dress. And I I told her, flat out, she cannot wear that because in my opinion it doesn’t match the occasion. She got quiet, then burst into tears, saying it’s her “and this was an opportunity to feel beautiful before getting old” and that I’m selfish for not letting her have this one thing.

Wowww.

I felt really bad about this so I also offered to go shopping with her to find something elegant and more appropriate. And all of a sudden her countenance changed and then She told me I was controlling and ungrateful. What gave me peace was that My fiancé backed me up, as did my maid of honor.

Excuse me?

Now my mom is threatening not to come to the wedding, and my aunt says I should just “let her have this” to avoid drama. I don’t think I’m wrong for drawing a line here. But now part of me wonders if AITA?

Standing up for her own wedding day has put the bride at odds with her mom—but is she really the villain here? Reddit’s weighing in.

This person says NTA at all.

This person says the mom is definitely psychotic.

This person thinks the mom is so bad that she had to apologize for her.

Turns out the only thing whiter than the dress is the line this bride just drew.

They needed to hash this out a while ago.

