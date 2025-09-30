Mom Worked Really Hard To Detangle And Style Her Daughter’s Hair, But When The Girl’s Dad Saw It, He Was Pretty Rude

If you have long hair, you probably know that it can take some work to make it look the way you want. I suppose that’s true of short hair as well, but the longer the hair, the more tangled it can get and the harder it is to brush through it.

Imagine working really hard to make your daughter’s hair look nice.

If your husband insulted the hairstyle, would you ignore his comments because what do men know about girls’ hairstyles anyway, or would you lash out at him?

In today’s story, one mom goes all mama bear when her husband insults their daughter’s hair.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for telling my husband to grow up and learn to be a father I (37f) told my husband (31m) that he needed to grow up and learn to be a better father. Our daughter has very unruly and tangled hair. It’s very difficult to manage, and I must admit that since getting a job, I haven’t been keeping on top of it. Our daughter is 8.

She worked really hard to make her daughter’s hair look nice.

Today, a friend of mine and I, spent hours on her hair, detangling it, brushing it, and making it look nice. Excited, we went to show her father, who instantly said, “What’s wrong with your hair?” and “It looks weird.”

That was the wrong thing to say!

She started crying and is currently sobbing in her bedroom. So I told him that he needed to grow up and learn to be a father, and he says I crossed a line. AITA?

Talk about a rude thing to say to your daughter!

She didn’t cross the line, but she could’ve been more specific, like telling him to be nice about it instead of insulting. Men are sometimes clueless about fashion and hairstyles.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person asks a good question.

Someone needs to keep up on this child’s hair.

They really shouldn’t let her hair get that tangled.

Her husband really needs to apologize.

It seems that everyone agrees they both messed up by neglecting the little girl’s hair.

Maybe it’s time for a haircut.

I feel bad for the little girl.

