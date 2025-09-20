Mother Took Her Daughter And Her Friends To The Pool, But She She Didn’t Expect To Accidentally Start A Sunscreen Assembly Line

Spending a summer day at the pool attracts splashes, chaos, and the occasional case of mistaken identity.

While a woman was preparing three little girls for a swim, a group of children she didn’t know formed a neat line behind them expecting sunscreen too.

And she was happy to oblige.

This is a cute one At the time this happened, I had one daughter and also frequently had charge of the two little girls from next door. They were all very close in age—like a year and a half from oldest to youngest. They were probably in the 5 to 6-year-old range. I had taken them to the public pool and was putting sunscreen on them.

But then apparently other kids took notice.

I had finished one kid, so she was off to the side. I was working on kid number two, and kid three was standing behind kid two, waiting for her turn. And then a number of other little kids came running up and got in the “line.” Apparently, they’d concluded that I was the Official Sunscreen Lady.

Hey, the job needed to get done one way or the other!

It may have been a small moment, but it was one that stuck with her.

Honorary sunscreen provider sounds like a pretty great gig.

