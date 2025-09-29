Moviegoer Loves The Cinema, But Still Can’t Tell What Separates Good Movies From Bad Ones

What makes a good movie?

There are entire film classes and books that delve into that subject.

While Hollywood may have one idea of what makes a good movie, that isn’t always going to be the same as what someone actually enjoys watching.

For example, how many Academy Award winning movies would be on your top 10 list of favorite movies? I’m guessing not very many.

In today’s story, one person wonders how to tell if a movie is good or bad.

Let see why they are so confused by this.

I can’t tell the difference between good and bad film I just can’t. I watched avengers and enjoyed it. I watched Django unchained and enjoyed it. But I didn’t feel like either were good or bad.

But this person doesn’t like every movie.

I watched blair witch project and hated it. But I don’t know if it was good or bad, I just didn’t like it. How does everyone else have such strong opinions on what is good or bad cinema?

What’s “good” isn’t the same for everyone.

I’ve studied film quite a bit, so I could probably talk all day about what makes a good film.

But what does Reddit think?

Why does it matter?

It’s okay to like what you like.

It’s okay to just want to be entertained.

Art is subjective.

Quality and enjoyment aren’t always the same.

This person shares a deeper opinion.

You don’t have to be a critic to like a movie.

