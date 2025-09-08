Neighbor Kept Blocking His Property With Trucks, So He Didn’t Let His Movers Access The Road To His House

Compromise is sometimes important when you own a house. You have to deal with your neighbors when you want to do certain things.

It doesn’t always work out.

Check out how this resident gave her neighbor a taste of his own medicine.

Rock solid revenge

A few weeks ago, when I was visiting my cousin, the driveway to her property was blocked by a truck (small one, 7.5 t maximum), that was being unloaded by the next-door neighbor and I had to park on the main road. My cousin inherited this property and it shares the driveway with said neighbor, who bought it recently. At the beginning of the driveway there is a small bridge over a creek connecting it to the main road and at the end of it there’s a T-junction to either property. The boundary line between properties is in the middle of the driveway, which is about 2.8 m wide.

This is causing problems for both homeowners.

Apparently this once was one giant farmstead and got split in the middle at some point, so the neighbor can only get to his property through the driveway. My cousin bought some land around both properties to use as an orchard and farmland. So she can use some gravel roads to get home and isn’t restricted to one way, but it’s inconvenient (15 mins of extra time) and not really good if you use a normal car (it’s made for tractors and lumber harvesters). Back to the truck, apparently this happened multiple times now, as the neighbor runs a carpenter shop and gets or sends deliveries quite often. My cousin tried to talk to the neighbor but the response always was like: “Use your back roads,” or “We both own the driveway; I can block it if I have to.”

The battle lines were drawn.

The truck can’t get onto the neighbors property, because the gate is too small and a wall would have to be demolished, he doesn’t want to do that. A few days ago my cousin got a sign prohibiting any vehicle over 3.5 t to pass over it and blocked it at the end with a big boulder so a standard truck can’t get past it. She left a gap big enough for normal cars. The neighbor now has to unload the deliveries on the main road, almost no traffic there, but much farther way. He tried to talk to my cousin in very unfriendly terms, but she was having none of it and will keep the boulder there for as long as she feels like it. It’s on her property after all, and access is still possible, so it’s not against any law. The cherry on the cake is that the neighbor owns a Dodge RAM, which is apparently too wide to fit through the gap, so he has to drive his wife’s car.

Here is what people are saying.

Someone who should have been nicer to the neighbor, I guess.

