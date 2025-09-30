Neighbor Pressured Them To Decorate For Christmas, So This Couple Started A Spooky Tradition Instead

Decorating your property for holidays is always optional, but some people push for it.

This woman just moved into her home when a neighbor came knocking with unwanted advice.

She was expecting a warm welcome, but got a lecture instead about how she needed to decorate to “fit in.”

Her husband got creative and came up with a solution that was both hilarious and unforgettable.

Check out the story below to find out more.

We decorate in the neighborhood …. Ok merry chralloween This happened the first Christmas after my late husband and I built and moved into our house. It was early December, the first week around the 6th. One of the old rude and nosey neighbors knocked on my door. I had not had the chance to meet anyone from the area since I was still fairly new. So I thought she was coming to introduce herself.

This woman got a lecture from the neighbor, demanding she decorate for Christmas.

I was wrong. It was a lecture about the holidays. She said that everyone in the area decorates with lights and stuff for Christmas. And that I had to decorate for Christmas so I could fit into the area. It was crap.

Her husband got mad, but maliciously complied.

I told my husband what had happened, and he was so annoyed. He was a creative person, and I could see the wheels turning behind his eyes. He said, “Ok, let’s go out and get some decorations for that old witch.” And we did. A whole bunch of clearance items from Halloween. The whole works: blow-up pumpkins, bats, everything you can think of.

They decorate the outside of their house with Halloween decorations for Christmas.

That’s what we did. A huge Halloween display, complete with pumpkin hang-up lights all over the front of the house. She got what she wanted. We decorated. We did get an angry letter from her. It kinda became a tradition that I have been doing for the last 8 years, complete with a skeleton Christmas tree. His name is Billy Bones. He has a party hat instead of a star.

Lol. That’s funny. Let’s see the reactions of other people to this story.

Here’s a similar story from this user.

This person shares quite the same experience.

You aren’t the only one, says this person.

Finally, this user gives a short but sweet remark.

Sometimes, the best traditions are born from a little bit of defiance.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.