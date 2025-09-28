Neighbor’s German Shepherd Jumped On Her While She Held Her Baby, But The Owner Still Defended The Invisible Fence

Although dogs are known as “man’s best friend”, they can turn into enemies really fast, especially big breeds.

In today’s story, a woman was walking her dog while holding her 3-month-old baby when the neighbor’s German Shepherd jumped on her and kept following them.

Her neighbor says the invisible fence just didn’t work this time, but it’s super trustworthy… Would you give it another chance, or insist that she put up a physical fence?

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for telling my neighbor to keep her dog inside One of my neighbors has their dog (German shepherd) in an invisible fence. Today, the dog was outside, unattended on the front lawn. I walked past (across the street) with my 3-month-old baby and 20lb dog. The German Shepherd literally just came up to us and was barking, and following us. I was so panicked because I know that my dog is typically not good with other dogs, ESPECIALLY if they approach us out of nowhere and she feels the need to defend her “pack”. We tried walking away and the German shepherd kept following. I got in between my dog and the German shepherd, and it was literally jumping up on my back, trying to play with my dog.

The experience was traumatizing.

Mind you, I am now having to fend off a 100 lb dog from myself, my baby, and my potentially aggressive dog. I am so flustered from the whole situation, I just know it could’ve ended really badly. I don’t care how well-trained their dog might be, my dog is not usually friendly with other dogs. And in my opinion, if my dog is on a leash and ur dog comes up to her out of nowhere, you are in the wrong if my dog fights back. I am genuinely shocked and grateful that my dog was well-behaved, but I am now afraid to even walk in that direction anymore. I fear for the safety of my family, and it is a shame that I can’t feel comfortable in my own neighborhood. To be fair, all of this is not the dog’s fault, and I wouldn’t want anything to happen to the dog. I genuinely just want the owner to use a legitimate fence or leave their dog leashed. What is the purpose/benefit for this type of fence anyway??

She tried reasoning with her neighbor.

THANKFULLY my dog did not react (aside from being scared, her tail was between her legs, poor thing). I yelled for help and it wasn’t until a neighbor passing saw and rang their doorbell, that the owner of the dog finally came out. I was completely flustered and terrified. Later, I went back with my husband and we politely asked that they leave their dog inside or on a leash, as we don’t feel safe after this situation. The owner claimed that this was just a fluke – apparently the battery was dead? They plan to continue “training” the dog to use this fence, but she did agree to be outside with the dog from now on. We went back and forth a bit and there wasn’t any compromise aside from that. AITA?

The neighbor basically crosses her fingers that her huge dog won’t attack anyone. Yikes.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

Her neighbor is gambling with people’s (and other dogs’) safety.

You can’t just rely on training when a dog’s instincts are so strong.

