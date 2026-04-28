Man Buys K-Pop Posters Online And Gets Spammed By A Girl Abroad Who Claims That The Posters Were Stolen From Her

Buying and selling online can sometimes get you in unwanted situations!

This guy shares how he thinks he’s getting scammed online for a few K-pop posters!

Check out the full story!

AITA for refusing to return expensive band merchandise I bought second hand when someone reached out to tell me they were stolen from her? Last November, I bought two autographed K-pop posters from members of my favorite band. They were listed in my country’s main Facebook selling group for the fandom, and the seller authenticated them with enough proof that I was comfortable buying.

This is where it gets tricky…

I spent a couple thousand dollars on them as a gift to myself for graduating with my Master’s and landing a “big girl” job after interning all summer to secure it, which kept me from traveling like I wanted. A few weeks after posting them on Instagram, I got a message from a girl, “Ana,” from another country. She claimed the posters were stolen from her by her ex-roommate, who sold them to me without her consent, and demanded I return them immediately as stolen property. She sent a picture of the posters with a timestamp showing early February 2025, saying her ex-roommate had stolen over $10k worth of rare merchandise from her.

That’s INSANE!

Ana was really confrontational, implying I should’ve known they were stolen because she posted about it a lot on social media. But I don’t follow her country’s side of the fandom. I live on the other side of the world and don’t speak the language. From what I gathered, her ex-roommate, Maria, came to my country for graduate school and sold the posters here to people who were unlikely to have seen Ana’s posts. I asked Ana if she was going to pay me back what I spent, but she said no, insisting she shouldn’t have to because the posters were stolen.

He didn’t want to lose his money!

I told Ana I was sorry to hear about her situation, but I wouldn’t be returning the posters without being reimbursed for the full amount I paid. I offered to send her screenshots of the listing and details of the PayPal transaction, but I wasn’t going to give up the posters based on her word alone, especially without compensation. I also mentioned that, while I sympathized, this could potentially be a scam between her and Maria to get both the posters and the money. There have been elaborate scams in the K-pop buy/sell community before. I told Ana that if the posters were truly stolen and worth thousands, she should file a police report in her country and handle it that way.

He did his research on the account…

I checked with my brother, who’s a lawyer, and he confirmed I’m in the clear to keep the posters. Since I bought them in good faith, I’m not liable, and I’ve only done something wrong if I knew they were stolen at the time of purchase. He also said if Ana takes legal action against Maria in her country, and wins, it’s very unlikely the authorities would pursue me in my country for such a (relatively) low-value case.

He’s been getting a lot of inquiries…

Since all of this happened, I’ve had to make my Instagram & TikTok private because Ana sent what I can only describe as “flying monkeys” into my comments, attacking me and calling me a thief. It’s gotten pretty stressful, and now I’m being bombarded with messages from strangers telling me I’m in the wrong. Some people are outright calling me an AH for not returning the posters. So, am I?

YIKES! That’s a weird situation!

Why wouldn’t Ana try and contact her friend first?!

Let’s find out what people on Reddit have to say about this one.

This user thinks this might all be a very huge scam!

That’s right! This user knows this might be a scam.

This user believes Ana would have taken action is they were actually stolen!

This user knows this story doesn’t add up!

This user thinks this guy is 100 percent correct!

Something here is a bit fishy!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.