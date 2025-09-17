Neighbors Park Their Car So That It Blocks Her From Getting Out Of Her Driveway, So She Called A Tow Truck

I feel like there are several types of neighbors that are great to live next to. Neighbors who keep to themselves and don’t cause any problems are wonderful, and neighbors who become your friends or acquaintances are even better.

What’s awful is when you live next to inconsiderate neighbors who invade your property, cause problems and refuse to change anything they’re doing wrong.

The woman in today’s story lives next to this last type of neighbor, and she decided to do something about it.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH for towing my neighbors car? So like my neighbors are having their house renovated which means they’ve had the construction crew and trucks parked in their own driveway and taking up street parking. Cool, whatever. The problem is my neighbor keep parking their damn car so it hangs into my driveway by like 2 feet. Not completely blocking me, but just enough that I literally can’t get out without risk of taking a chunk out of my bumper because my driveway has a weird layout and brick fence. This has been going on for almost 2 weeks.

She gave them a warning.

Every time it happens, I go over, knock, and ask them to move. They’ll roll their eyes, act like I’m being dramatic, and move the car just enough so I can barely squeeze out. Last week I told them straight up, “If you do this again, I’m towing it.” They laughed and said, “It’s just a couple feet, don’t be witch.”

The neighbors blocked her driveway again.

Well sure enough, today when I was running late to go to the dentist —boom—blocked in again. My dentist has a late or no show fee after 15 minutes so I knew I wasn’t gonna make it so I didn’t even bother knocking this time. I called my city parking enforcement tow truck. Less than hour later, car’s gone.

The neighbors seem to be siding with the next door neighbor.

Now they’re mad, saying I should’ve just knocked again, that they “don’t want to park half a block down” while the construction is going on. They caused this big scene when they found out because they thought someone stole their car until I told them what had happened. A few of my neighbors were looking at me like I was some kind of Karen but I’m the only one on the street that would constantly get blocked in. So AITAH for finally towing their car?

This is where a fence would’ve really come in handy. No, she didn’t do anything wrong. She even warned them. They just didn’t think she was serious.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

The neighbors should not be parking in her driveway.

This person calls the neighbors selfish.

Here’s a suggestion for what to say to the neighbors.

She better have the tow truck number handy just in case!

It’s not like she didn’t warn them!

