Office Manager Tried To Enforce Arbitrary Hours For A Minor Issue, But The Network Technician Stuck To His Schedule And Proved Logic Always Wins

Office politics often reward appearances over results, and few know this better than the network support technician.

One dedicated employee had a system: be there early, leave early, and everything ran smoothly at the plant.

But when management demanded he stay later for one person’s minor issue, he knew logic would clash with bureaucracy yet again.

working hours I once had a job where I did network support for a corporation in a city that supported a manufacturing plant in another state. That plant started operations at 7 every morning, and the software and data connections had to be up and running when the plant started or they couldn’t do their business.

So, I made it my job to make sure I was there at 7 every morning. Because of this, I would leave around 4:00 pm in the afternoon. One day, somebody had some network problem at 4:30 and I was not there to answer questions. I’m not talking about problems at the plant. I’m talking about one person in the office who had trouble with their terminal.

The next day, I was given a lecture that I had to stay until 5 every day. I tried to point out the reason for the early arrival and departure, but the manager, of course, couldn’t understand this logic. She wanted me there until 5 because her friend had issues getting her terminal to work at 4:30 one day.

Because of the sub this is listed on, I guess you know what happened. I started working 8 to 5. It wasn’t two weeks before there was a problem with the plant communications at 7:00 am. I got the call around 7:00, and all I could do was say, “I’ll be there as soon as I can, but I just got out of bed so it’s going to be about an hour.”

Nobody got fired over this, and nobody had to eat crow and tell me to return to arriving at 7. But not a single person ever said anything about me leaving at 4:00 again.

