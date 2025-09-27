One Woman Grew Tired Of Constantly Being Flaked On By Her Friend, So She Finally Called Her Out Even Though She Was Pregnant

Friendships often rely on clear communication, but not everyone takes that responsibility seriously.

After a long string of last-minute cancellations by her pregnant friend, one woman finally grew fed-up with her friend’s flakiness.

And the ensuing confrontation had been a long time coming.

AITA for scolding my pregnant friend? My (28F) friend (33F) is pregnant. Before her pregnancy, she would often forget to cancel meetups. Recently, it’s become even worse, and it’s irritating.

Often, she doesn’t even cancel until I ask: “Where are you? How long till you arrive?” The last three times were like this.

The last of these three times, I drove an hour because she wanted to go there, and I messaged her. She replied she couldn’t come because XYZ’s father died, and they had to go there. No problem. But from my understanding, they knew he died two days prior to the meetup.

So I scolded her a bit: “You know it’s not a problem to cancel, but it’s really rude to wait until the last minute or when I’m already there.”

Since then, she’s not replied and made another friend tell me that I went too far and that I’m rude. So, AITA?

What did Reddit think?

