Only One Employee Was Working During A Busy Holiday, But One Customer Refused To Be Patient And Understanding

Imagine working at a store during a busy holiday, and you’re the only one working at that time. It would probably be pretty hectic at times!

In today’s story, an employee was in this situation and was trying to do her best to manage everything, but there’s always that one customer who is not at all understanding of the situation.

Let’s read all the details.

“I want to complain!” For the next 5 days For reference, this is a story that happened to my coworker. Basically around that time, it was Chinese New Year, and when a large majority of the population is Chinese, not to mention a public holiday, there would be a ton of people. However, for some reason, someone from management had decided that it was a ‘wise decision’ to have 2 staff members (there were 3 including my coworker; it isn’t a particularly big store and we use self-checkout counters) to have their 1 hour break at the same time, leaving her completely alone.

This resulted in a very unhappy customer.

This one customer seemed to be in a hurry and asked my coworker to help her, but she was completely swamped with the crowd, and told him that she was unable to. This got the customer so angry for some reason and he wanted to complain to the company about her. This went on for the next 5 days, and he would come everyday just to complain about her, which is just completely unjustified and annoying. (She didn’t get in trouble because we know how busy it gets during public holidays; it also became an unspoken rule to never leave 1 staff member in the store)

Leaving one person alone at the store during a busy holiday really is a bad idea. They should’ve staggered the lunch breaks.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

The customers are mad at the wrong people.

This is a good point.

This person is reminded of a customer who wanted a refund.

Another employee almost got in trouble because of a crazy customer.

Some customers are just looking for a reason to complain.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.