Overbearing Mother Insists Daughter Share Health Information Despite Her Discomfort, But She Refuses To Play Her Game

AITA for telling my mother she shouldn’t bother about my health? I (35F) don’t do much physical activity and, until last month, I worked an office job. For the last three years, I had very little time and energy to do many extra things to stay healthy, so now that I have some time, I had some health checks and made blood tests.

Turns out I’m fine, I just lack some vitamins. I showed the test results to my doctor, and he says it’s not a deal that requires a prescription. I just need to integrate those vitamins with food by eating better. So now, I’m considering getting the help of a nutritionist to regulate my diet.

Then comes my mother. She wanted to know how it went, and I shared what the doctor said, but she told me, in a way I can’t find a word in English for (not rude, but somewhat rigid and severe) that I can’t integrate vitamins with food and I have to go to the pharmacy to get vitamin supplements. I told her she’s not a doctor and if he said to regulate my food, that’s what I’ll do.

She insisted that I have to tell her the value of my vitamins because “she knows about it and can tell me what to do”, but I won’t. She says I’m ungrateful to the people worrying about my health, and that is natural to share [that] information with family. I insisted she shouldn’t bother about it because I’m not about to die, I’m not sick and I don’t need medication, she’s making a case that doesn’t exist out of a minor issue and if she’s not happy about a doctor’s opinion, she can go tell him.

Now, I could be the AH because I become very rude when she oversteps my boundaries. She complains that it’s impossible to talk with me, and I have no considerations for her feelings. We never had a good relationship, she often mistook privacy for un-affection when I was younger, and I still get mad when people fails to understand little requests like “let it be, I have it under control.” I don’t get why it’s that hard.

My uncle (her brother) is on my side because we share the same discomfort when she wants to know something he doesn’t want to share. My father believes it was me turning it into a big deal, and that I shouldn’t be mad, because it’s no harm in telling my mother my vitamin values if she worries, exactly because it’s not a big deal. So AITA for being rude refusing my mother’s request?

