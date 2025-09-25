Pedestrian Yelled At A Bicyclist Not To Ride Through A Construction Zone, So He Took His Time Walking His Bike

Be careful what you ask for…

Because it might backfire on you!

And that’s what happened in this story from Reddit’s “Malicious Compliance” page.

Get started now, folks!

You want me to get off and walk my bike? Fine. “I was biking through the small European city where I’m living, and some of the pedestrian streets in the center are under construction in order to upgrade the heating system for the upcoming winter. So as a result, some of the normally wide streets are reduced really to narrow walking paths just wide enough for a few people. I was biking through one of the sections, so pedestrians going the opposite way can get by easily. I was biking at a walking pace, keeping my hand on the fence to keep my bike stable.

Yes, sir!

Up ahead, some guy yells at me that to get off and walk my bike. Knowing that he wouldn’t be able to pass me if I got off my bike, I happily obliged. I got off my bike and started walking the rest of the way…and he quickly realized he couldn’t pass me.

Doh!

Due to the amount of people walking the same way of as I did, and the fact that I was no longer willing to contort to myself so he can get past, he had no choice but to turn around and walk the 20 meters back to the beginning of the construction zone so everybody can go through. Ha! Enjoy having 30 seconds added on to your commute!”

Another example of why malicious compliance is oh-so-satisfying.

