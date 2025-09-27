People in His Life Keep Telling Him To Get In Touch With His Ex-Wife, But He Has No Interest In Any Kind Of Relationship With Her

Just because you don’t talk to a certain ex anymore doesn’t mean there’s any hard feelings…

A lot of people just grow apart and once a relationship is over, it’s really OVER.

That’s the way this guy feels, but people in his life are giving him a hard time.

Is he a jerk?

Read his story and see what you think.

AITA for not calling my ex-wife “I was married for well over 20 years, separated over 4 years ago, divorced over 2 years ago, no minor children, no legal entanglements.

They had an abrupt ending.

Everything was her idea, I was blindsided. She was prepared and not exactly fair but I don’t want to be with someone who doesn’t want to be with me. Fast forward to about 2 weeks ago and people we knew / know have begun to ask me; Have you spoken with ex? Hey, what’s ex up to? Ever think about giving ex a call? Maybe ex wants to hear from you.

Weird…

The strangest one came from one of her immediate family members whom I haven’t spoken with or had any contact with since shortly after the separation. Now yesterday, one of her really good / best friends reached out and told me to quit being an ******* and just call the ex. I have absolutely no interest in doing that nor am I even curious about what the hell is going on. AITA?”

What is up with this community and telling this guy to talk to his ex?

Here’s what people had to say on Reddit.

This reader think it’s best to leave it alone.

Another individual gave some sage advice.

Do not go back to this person! We all agree.

Another reader chimed in.

And this person shared their story.

Some things are better left in the past…

