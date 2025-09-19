Prices Went Up For One Shopper And Down For Another, But Both Still Found A Reason To Complain To The Cashier

Complaints about prices never seem to end, no matter what the total rings up to.

One worker had the misfortune of dealing with two shoppers in a row who griped about the price of their cigarettes, but for opposite reasons.

The whole thing turned into a bizarre reminder of the many contradictions of working a retail job.

Read on for the full story!

Price complaint from 2 separate customers This literally just happened an hour ago, and I just had to make a post. First guy comes in and asks for four packs of cigs. I ring them up and say the total.

But once they do, the customer is unhappy.

Cue the dramatic, “How much?”—and then the talk of, I can get them cheaper down the road, you know, the place he drove past to come here for some reason despite that being the case. Legit just said, “Okay,” as he left.

The next interaction is just as frustrating.

Next dude, who’s a regular, asks for one pack of his usual cigs. Transaction goes normal, but he ends up saying something along the lines of, “They were more expensive before.”

For some reason, he’s up in arms about the price being cheaper.

When I had him repeat because I wasn’t prepared for that sudden comment, he added, “I know prices don’t just go down.” I just ended up saying I’m not really sure, to which he added, “I guess it’s different depending on the customer.” Something along the lines of saying that we just change the price however we want to whoever we want.

The cashier is getting pretty frustrated at this point.

I say a little less politely but still nicely, “Well no, it’s the same price for everyone,” to which he says, “Yeah, I don’t count on that,” as he leaves. I genuinely don’t understand. Complaints about stuff being too expensive are the norm at this point with customers, driving past the “cheaper” stores for whatever reasons.

But they just can’t understand how some customers are always unhappy, even if they’re getting a good deal.

But I still have trouble understanding the ones when the price is cheaper—according to this guy, apparently. Thinking we’re deliberately changing our prices for each customer unfairly, instead of just not letting it be that deep and, I don’t know, being grateful. It was like someone that couldn’t appreciate the little things—no, had to berate them. We are truly just danged either way.

Where do crazy customers like these even come from?

Let’s see what Reddit had to say.

Do customers seriously not understand how product pricing works?

The customer’s ignorance is really showing itself here.

What exactly do they presume the cashier is empowered to do about it?

This commenter is all too familiar with how entitled many customers can be.

Working a retail job means smiling through infuriating interactions like this all day.

No matter what the price tag says, customers will always find a reason to complain.

