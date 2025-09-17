Relentlessly Positive Customer Thought Retail Was A Dream Job, So One Cashier Wondered What Kind Of Alternate Reality She’d Been Living In

For many people, a retail job is just a means to an end.

So when one customer came in insisting retail was her life’s passion, one stunned cashier didn’t even know what to say.

Read on for the full story!

I love retail! Here’s a sum up of a conversation I had when I was a cashier and had just started: Lady: Ah, I love this sign — “Please be patient, employee in training.” So you’re new? Me: Yep! Just started about five days ago.

The customer starts reminiscing about the good old days.

Lady: That’s amazing. Yeah, I remember when I used to work in retail. Me: [I smiled at her and continued to check her stuff out, pretending to be interested.] Lady: Retail is something you really have to go into being passionate about. I did it for 25 years and I absolutely loved every moment. It’s just one of those things that sticks with you.

The cashier definitely doesn’t see it this way, but they try to stay positive as the customer continues.

Me: Oh yeah, definitely. It’s been pretty great so far. (Lies, duh.) Lady: Yeah, you’ll get the hang of it. If retail is something you want to do, then you should do it. People don’t realize how great it can be! Me: You think? It’s been a little difficult but not terrible. (Just being polite and engaging.)

Of course, the customer had a pep talk for this too.

Lady: Absolutely. People will tell you it’s bad, but don’t believe them. Again, do what you’re passionate about. Good luck! Me: [I thanked her, finished ringing her up, and gave her her total.]

The cashier almost can’t believe anyone could feel this way.

I still never thought I would hear passion and retail in the same sentence. I understand some people might enjoy their jobs, but retail is definitely not a passion job — it’s often the only job, and most people would pick something else over it if they really had the chance. Are people actually going into retail because they want to? 😆

Did the customer really enjoy retail this much? Or had she just managed to convince herself that she did?

The customer went on her way, but after she’d left, the cashier couldn’t quite shake the bizarre pep talk.

Her optimism was oddly inspiring, but also deeply confusing.

