Renter Influenced HOA To Prevent New Tenant From Power Washing Deck, But She Didn’t Understand The Consequences

Adventures in Condo HOAs So, background info: I have just purchased my first piece of real estate, a condo of my very own! It is on the third floor of a four-story building with a gorgeous lake view. Another important piece of info is that the previous owner apparently never cleaned. Like ever. They were the only owner since the condo was built in 2004 and it was absolutely disgusting when I moved in. I’m talking layers of dried-on food spills all over the kitchen, used acne patches stuck to the bathroom cabinets (!!!), etc. Spent the first month bleaching the entire inside.

As I noted, the gorgeous view was a huge selling point of this particular unit. It has a beautiful deck overlooking a Great Lake and pool. However, it was covered in slimy green mold/algae. After I made the inside habitable, I wanted to get the deck in shape for the upcoming warm weather. I checked the rules documents and it said nothing about washing your deck, so I presumed, like at my previous rental condo, that a courtesy heads up to those below you was the M.O. I head down to the first floor, introduce myself to the neighbor two floors below, and let her know I’d like to power wash my deck. She tells me to go ahead and do whatever I need to do, just let her know when I settle on an exact day/time. Great!

Head upstairs to the second floor. Enter, neighbor Kelli. Kelli is a renter of 15 years and before I can even finish my request she just says “No. No, that’s definitely not okay with me.” I explain that my deck is growing things and her response is just “well decks get dirty, that’s just how it goes.” She’s simply aghast that I would ask this inconvenience of her! She’d have to move her furniture! Unless the office explicitly gives me permission she is not on board. So come Monday morning, I head right to the office. Apparently Kelli is a known annoyance and the property manager and HOA board president are apologetic. Luckily the board is meeting tonight and they can draft a policy on deck washing!

A week later, I get an email that Kelli has lobbied a member of the board and as a result, power washing of decks is not allowed. Apparently some neighbors dislike the “sludge” that drips down as a result. But good news! I can wash my deck the old-fashioned way with a scrub brush, garden hose, and…soap. Cue malicious compliance. What would have taken 15 minutes of power washing turns into an entire day of scrubbing. I mix a homemade, eco-friendly, deck wash that needs to be scrubbed on, left to sit for 15 minutes, and then rinsed off. Due to the level of grossness, it took many many applications and disgusting green suds are flying everywhere. Kelli is fuming.

She did not realize that SOAP would be a part of the deal when I informed her of my new washing plans (I guess she thought she had successfully limited me to just a garden hose). She is very upset that there are suds on her windows and door. Threats of reporting me to the board ensue. Patio doors are slammed. Angry texts are sent. On my way to work Monday, I pop my head into the office. They had received complaints from Kelli…and told her I had permission for everything. I have not heard from her since.

Kelli played herself.

