Restaurant Server Sees Friends Of Friends Dine And Dash, So They Turn To Facebook To Make Them Pay

Imagine working at a restaurant when you see someone you know dine and dash. If they weren’t seated at your table, would you stay out of it, or would you track them down and call them out on what they did?

In today’s story, one server is in this situation, and they aren’t going to let the dine and dahsers get away with it.

Let’s see what they decide to do.

I tattled to their moms When I was working as a server, some people I knew vaguely decided to dine and dash at the restaurant I worked at. (High school friends of friends) It wasn’t my table, but I was close with the server. Some restaurants make servers pay for walkouts for “not paying enough attention to their tables.”

OP knows to avoid people he knows when he’s at work.

When anybody I vaguely know walks into an establishment I work at, I always clock it and.. avoid them 😭 the town we live in is not a small city in Michigan, but I’ve gone to three different school districts, so the chances of me running into someone I know is very high. Bonus points if I’m friends on Facebook with them. But since they decided to dine and dash, I quickly went to Facebook and looked them up.

OP was determined to make them pay.

Then I messaged them and said, “Hey, I know you dine and dashed. You need to come back and pay for your meal.” But when they left me on read, I found their moms and messaged them ☺️ Their moms thanked me for letting them know. I dont really remember if the bill ended up getting taken care of because it was so long ago, but I do remember giving my server friend the validation of knowing I tattled to their mom’s.

I hope the moms made them go back and pay.

