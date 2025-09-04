School Has Changed A Lot Over The Past Few Decades And This Teacher Explains How Her Role Has Evolved

Teachers are among the most important roles in society, and good teachers can have a lifelong impact on their students.

This TikToker is a veteran teacher and made a video about how much the job has changed over the years, and not for the better.

She begins her video by saying, “Let’s do a comparison. My first year of teaching in 1998 until this year and all the things that have changed.”

She then goes right into some of the adjustments that have happened over the years. “Year one, my work hours were 8 to 3. We had class time from 8:15 to 3 PM. Now my work hours are 7:30-3:30 and we have class starting at 8:05 and going until 3:20. In 1998, my workload was 5 classes each day with three different classes to teach because I teach high school, so three different classes to prep for, and two planning periods a day. I now have six classes, one advisory class, four to five different classes I have to prep for, and one planning period that I only get four times a week.”

It is crazy how the job has changed, she continues, “How much extra duty did I have to do in 1998? That much.” (She holds up a sign with a big zero on it). She goes on, “Now I know many of you have a lot more extra duty than I have to do, especailly if you are an elementary school teacher, but I’ve gone from zero to bus duty for a week, which is like 15 to 20 minutes after school every day for a week every three weeks and that rotates around.

There was a lot more, but she ends the video by saying, “This is the one I agree the good old days were good. Yeah, I’m not a return to the old days with maybe the exception of this. If you’ve been doing this this long, too, or you’re just starting. It really is more than it used to be. Thank you for doing the good work.”

And that isn’t even considering the changing behavior of children, the changes in technology, and the bigger class sizes.

I would be curious to know how their inflation-adjusted pay has changed.

The role of a teacher has changed dramatically, has their pay?

