She Agreed To Pay Half Of The Cost Of Her Friend’s Daughter’s Ticket To Hawaii, But Now That The Teen Isn’t Going, She Wants Her Money Back

AITA for demanding my friend pay me back for her daughter’s plane ticket today? “My friend and I planned a trip in November to Hawaii with our younger kids. Initially we asked her oldest daughter who is 17 if she wanted to go, but she said no. Fast forward to February when we decided to buy the plane tickets, we asked her daughter again, and she said she would like to go. My friend asked if I could pay for half of her ticket, and I agreed since the daughter said she’d babysit for one night so we could go out alone.

Our trip is in 4 days, and today her daughter said she no longer wants to go because she doesn’t want to miss school.

When I heard this, I asked for my half of her ticket cost back since she’s no longer going, and the reason I paid was for the night out. Now my friend is upset, saying I shouldn’t expect to get anything back.

I explained that if she chooses not to go, that’s fine, it’s her choice but I do expect to get back the money I paid for her trip. A lot of people are calling me a jerk, saying I should be more understanding. Honestly, I would have been if this had been discussed earlier and if we hadn’t asked her before buying the tickets if she wanted to go. AITA?”

