She Asked Her Boyfriend If He Wanted to Go To Therapy, But He Said No. So She Went Without Him And Now He’s Upset.

A good therapy session can be so helpful for yourself or your partnership.

But what happens when you invite your significant other to a session, they refuse… but they still want to know what’s going on?

Find out if boundaries are being crossed in this story.

AITA for not wanting to share everything from my solo sessions with my partner? So I (31F) started doing solo therapy recently specifically focused on relationship stuff. I had originally asked my partner (32M) if he wanted to try couples therapy with me but he wasn’t into the idea. Said he didn’t think we “needed it” and that it felt too intense. I didn’t want to force it so I figured I’d at least do something on my own to work through how I’ve been feeling.

So therapy begins.

The sessions have been really helpful. A lot of it is about understanding my own patterns, how I show up in the relationship and how we communicate. Nothing dramatic or wild, just emotional work that’s been long overdue.

Here’s where it gets interesting.

Now the issue is that he’s started asking me what I talk about in the sessions like wanting a recap or asking “what you said about me.” I’ve shared little things here and there but honestly I don’t feel comfortable giving a full play by play. Some of it is just personal or I’m still working through how I feel about certain things.

Look whose ears are burning now.

He recently got kind of defensive and said it doesn’t feel fair that I’m talking about our relationship without him being part of the conversation. But again he was the one who didn’t want to go to therapy in the first place. I’m not trashing him behind his back or anything. I’m just trying to grow and get some clarity. But now I’m wondering am I being selfish for wanting to keep parts of my therapy private? Anyone else dealt with something like this? Would love to hear thoughts.

Queue the reddit therapy advice! Let’s see what redditors have to say.

What would you do in this therapy situation?

