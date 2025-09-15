She Declined To Make Room For Extra Guests At Her Annual Dinner Party, But Her Friend’s Overreaction Left Her Second-Guessing Herself

There’s something special about keeping a gathering small and cozy.

That is, until someone assumes they can bring extra guests without asking.

That’s exactly what happened in this story when one host was suddenly stuck between sticking to the plan and risking hurt feelings.

AITA for un-inviting my best friend from my dinner party Hosted my annual dinner party and invited all of my closest friends.

She had hoped to keep the party small, but soon one of her friends threatened to throw a wrench in her plans.

One of my best friend’s family happened to be visiting that weekend, and they made the hasty assumption that the family could attend as well. They would’ve needed a +3 to a 14-person dinner party.

So she politely declined, but her friend was anything but understanding.

I’d been trying to keep the party pretty small and intimate, so I had to reach out and explain to him that unfortunately we’d be unable to accommodate. But he didn’t take it well. Should I have just let them all come? AITA for not making the space?

Her friend pretty much violated every rule that houseguests should abide by.

What did Reddit think?

Her friend should be downright embarrassed for acting so out of line.

Sounds like maybe this friend should have just thrown a party of his own.

The guest list was kept intentionally small for a reason.

She set a clear boundary for her gathering, and her friend chose to ignore it.

If anyone ruined the party, it was him and his own entitlement.

