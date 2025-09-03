She Doesn’t Want Her Dad’s Girlfriend To Control Her If They Get Back Together, But Grandma Thinks That’s Unreasonable

Having a stepmom or stepdad can be so upsetting and sometimes they overdo the whole parenting thing.

Check out why these teens are not okay with this woman being their stepmom again.

AITA for saying I don’t want my dad to get back together with his ex but will accept it if he does? After my mom died when I was 6, my dad dated around. My parents’ marriage was pretty bad so it wasn’t as difficult as it could have been. When I was 8 he dated a woman named Jayna for a couple of years and she and her kids even moved in with us. Us meaning me, dad and my younger sister. But things didn’t work out. My sister and I didn’t like Jayna and some of Jayna’s family didn’t like dad.

Things are still uncomfortable.

He had other relationships. We got close to his ex-fiancée but she called off the engagement because dad was a jerk to her. He led her on about having kids when he doesn’t want more. We didn’t like every woman dad was with but some we liked well enough. My dad and Jayna reconnected at the end of 2024 and Dad told us they have talked about getting back together. He wanted us to give our blessing for that to happen. I’m 16, almost 17, and my sister is 15. My sister said she’d let dad be happy however that worked. He said it wasn’t exactly what he wanted to hear and she shrugged. I told him I don’t want him to get back together with Jayna, but if he does because he wants to I’ll accept it and I won’t try and break them up or anything. Dad asked if there was anything that could make me feel differently about it. I told him if Jayna could basically leave me alone and treat me like a random neighborhood kid that was fine. But I didn’t want her acting like she did before. He looked a bit disappointed by that but said okay. The next day Grandma asked me why would I not give him my blessing to be with Jayna. She said I know dad loved Jayna and was heartbroken when things ended with her. She told me I might not have liked Jayna, but at least she treated me as her kid even if she was forceful about lifestyle changes and could be intrusive.

It doesn’t look like they’ll ever like Jayna.

She said Jayna could be a lot worse and to look at it as she’d make a good grandmother to my kids one day. My issues with Jayna came from how strict she was about some stuff. She was vegan back then and she tried to force me and my sister to follow that when she lived with us because “No kid of hers would eat animal products.” She believed art classes were a waste of time and tried to make dad pull my sister out of them. She hated video games and she said her kids weren’t allowed video games, which included me in her opinion. My dad went against Jayna on that stuff. He still ate meat and animal products and let me play video games and kept my sister in art classes. But stuff like that was so common. They weren’t on the same page really. And I hated how she tried to make us be like her kids. My grandma told me I needed to correct what I said to dad before it’s too late. My dad has looked bummed about it since we talked so I guess he told Jayna no to getting back together or if he didn’t he expects to lose us. It’s not that I want it to happen but I still feel how I feel about Jayna. AITA?

Here is what people are saying.

She is SO mature! I’m proud of her.

Worth doing but I doubt Grandma will change.

Grandma needs to do better.

Yes. Self respect is important.

“Control freak” is putting it mildly. Boundaries, people!

Why do people think narcissism is a valid parenting style?

Just stop it.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.