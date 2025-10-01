She Dressed Up For A Trip To The Craft Store, So Multiple Confused Customers Thought She Worked There

People assume a lot about someone based on their appearance, but it can lead to some awkward encounters when they get it wrong.

While out for a quick date-day errand, one well-dressed shopper ended up fielding an influx of questions meant for store staff.

I couldn’t even walk through Michael’s.. When I leave the house, I usually tend to overdress, and since this was a date day for my partner and me, we were looking pretty spiffy. Today we went to Michael’s for some craft supplies and other goodies.

The total trip was only around 15–20 minutes, and I was stopped by not one, not two, but THREE different groups of people asking where to find their craft supplies! Thankfully, they were very polite when I informed them that I was, in fact, a customer, not an employee.

After the second time, my partner pointed out to me that it was probably due to the fact that I picked a red button-up for today’s outing. On our way to the kiosks to check out, another customer even said thanks before leaving.

