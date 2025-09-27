She Found Out The Guy She Was Dating Has A Child, So She Put An End To It

Hey, not everyone loves kids.

And for some folks, it’s a dating deal-breaker when people have kids.

That’s how this woman feels and she wants to know if she was out of line for how she handled this situation.

Check out what she had to say!

AITA for stopping seeing someone after learning they have a kid? “32F here. I don’t want kids, never wanted kids.

She knows what she wants… and what she doesn’t.

I also don’t date single fathers because of this. And I am vocal about it. Mentioned it very clearly on apps as well. Around 3 months ago I matched with someone. We had an amazing conversation. But we both have demanding jobs with conflicting schedules and didn’t get the time to meet up until like 5/6 weeks ago. We continued talking on call/text and I cannot explain how amazing it felt to talk to him. His humor, wit, intelligence and most importantly his politically progressive views were perfectly aligned with mine. Now the first time we met, it was as good as I had hoped for. We met around 4 times in the last few weeks.

And then, he said it…

And during our last date, he drops the bomb that he has a kid. I was taken aback for a second and after gathering my thoughts, I told him I don’t want to continue seeing him. I didn’t ask him why he didn’t tell me about his kids or why would he even swipe on me on the app because at that point I felt he betrayed me and I need to just get out of this situation.

He has his reasons…

At night he sent me a barrage of texts saying he doesn’t want to tell anyone about his kid unless there is a real chance with them, he also accused me of being a coward and letting something so good go because I was “afraid” of a “little parental responsibility”. I, on the other hand, feel betrayed by him and I seriously don’t wanna deal with kids at all. AITA?”

Now check out what readers had to say about this.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another Reddit user chimed in.

And this person said he’s NTA.

He probably should’ve mentioned this when they first met…

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.