She Haggled For A Painting On Facebook Marketplace And Got It Down To 30 Bucks, But Then She Found Something Totally Baffling

The whole idea of Facebook marketplace, Craigslist, and similar community swap sites is that you’re re-selling something you don’t need anymore, but that someone near you might have use for.

It’s good, in principle. More money stays the community, less waste is created, all well and fine.

That is, until you start trying to abuse it in some weird way, like in this story from TikTok user @imemmaklein:

“To the couple that just sold me this painting on Facebook Marketplace. This morning when you posted it for $80, I hit you up and I was like ‘hey, I know this is a total shot in the dark, would you be willing to do 30? And you were like, ‘we could do 50 as the lowest.’ And I was like, ‘cool I’m gonna have to pass because I’m balling on a budget right now, but if there’s anything that changes, you let me know, will you let me know that you’d be down for 30.'”

“I met you, picked it up, brought it home, and I’m like going to hang it up and a tiny little bug crawls out from it, which was weird, um, that is kind of an isolated circumstance that grossed me out but it I don’t think it’s an actual issue.”

“Anyways I turned the painting over, and inside of it was a tiny tag that I squinted, I’m like ‘what is that?’ It was from Ross for $30. What are y’all doing on marketplace?”

Just don’t let ’em bite.

Can’t find a good deal nowhere no more.

What’s with all the markups?

Hey, this is capitalism.

What something costs is just kinda, yanno, whatever.

Good luck out there!

