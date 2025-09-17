September 17, 2025 at 10:49 am

She Haggled For A Painting On Facebook Marketplace And Got It Down To 30 Bucks, But Then She Found Something Totally Baffling

by Ben Auxier

Emma Klein discussing her painting adventure

TikTok/imemmaklein

The whole idea of Facebook marketplace, Craigslist, and similar community swap sites is that you’re re-selling something you don’t need anymore, but that someone near you might have use for.

It’s good, in principle. More money stays the community, less waste is created, all well and fine.

That is, until you start trying to abuse it in some weird way, like in this story from TikTok user @imemmaklein:

Emma Klein discussing her painting adventure

TikTok/imemmaklein

“To the couple that just sold me this painting on Facebook Marketplace. This morning when you posted it for $80, I hit you up and I was like ‘hey, I know this is a total shot in the dark, would you be willing to do 30? And you were like, ‘we could do 50 as the lowest.’ And I was like, ‘cool I’m gonna have to pass because I’m balling on a budget right now, but if there’s anything that changes, you let me know, will you let me know that you’d be down for 30.'”

Emma Klein discussing her painting adventure

TikTok/imemmaklein

“I met you, picked it up, brought it home, and I’m like going to hang it up and a tiny little bug crawls out from it, which was weird, um, that is kind of an isolated circumstance that grossed me out but it I don’t think it’s an actual issue.”

Emma Klein discussing her painting adventure

TikTok/imemmaklein

“Anyways I turned the painting over, and inside of it was a tiny tag that I squinted, I’m like ‘what is that?’ It was from Ross for $30. What are y’all doing on marketplace?”

@imemmaklein

Every day im blown away #fbmarketplace #storytime #crazy

♬ original sound – Emma Klein !

Just don’t let ’em bite.

2025 08 15 22 56 36 She Haggled For A Painting On Facebook Marketplace And Got It Down To 30 Bucks, But Then She Found Something Totally Baffling

Can’t find a good deal nowhere no more.

2025 08 15 22 56 49 She Haggled For A Painting On Facebook Marketplace And Got It Down To 30 Bucks, But Then She Found Something Totally Baffling

What’s with all the markups?

2025 08 15 22 57 28 She Haggled For A Painting On Facebook Marketplace And Got It Down To 30 Bucks, But Then She Found Something Totally Baffling

Hey, this is capitalism.

What something costs is just kinda, yanno, whatever.

2025 08 15 22 57 08 She Haggled For A Painting On Facebook Marketplace And Got It Down To 30 Bucks, But Then She Found Something Totally Baffling

Good luck out there!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter