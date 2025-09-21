She Helps Her Sister Out Financially As Much As Possible, But She Draws The Line At Letting Her Sell A TV

If you stayed in a family member’s house for awhile and left some of your belongings there when you moved out, would you be upset if the family member used those belongings after you moved out?

AITA- I called my sis SHADY for trying to sell a television that was still mounted to my wall – on marketplace. My (30 F) sister (28 F) lived with me in my current house over 2 years ago. She since has moved out. She left behind some belongings, one of them was a 40” smart TV that she left mounted to the wall of her old bedroom, which is now my downstairs living room. Me and my partner as well as her son, my nephew (4) use it daily. She has mentioned the TV a few times over the years but never really stressed it.

Lately my sister has come into some big financial issues, and needs help. My boyfriend and I help as much as we can. It’s important to note that nobody else in our family will help my sister with money anymore due to her not paying back small debts. Therefore I am really the only person who gives her any financial support. Most recently I bought her an iPhone on marketplace for $200 because hers was broken. I have not asked her to pay me back for this. Also my boyfriend and I constantly buy her groceries, and give her food we buy-but will not eat. Additionally we buy her son special items whenever he comes over for a sleepover.

So the incident happened 2 nights ago. My sister came over during the day to grab some gas money from my cash stash, so she could take her kids to the water park. Absolutely! Come get it.

While in my house she took the liberty to take a photo of the TV she left behind and post it to Facebook marketplace for $100. I was not aware of this. At 7pm that night I get a text from her saying that 2 strangers will be at my home shortly to take the TV and asked me to collect the $100 for her. Mind you. My partner and I were actively watching a movie on that TV.

I. Was . Livid. I called her and gave her a piece of my mind. Called her shady, said she was disrespectful and delusional if she thought that behaviour was acceptable or normal in any way. I said it was bonkers for her to believe she could just do that without talking to me.

She doubled down and reminded me it was her TV and I didn’t have a say. She even went so far as to say I “clearly couldn’t care less about my nephews” and that I was more concerned about my own “convenience”. Eventually after some back and fourth I had my BF send her $85 and told her we would be keeping the TV. She hasn’t spoken with me since. So I am wondering AITA?

