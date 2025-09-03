She Includes Her Sister And Husband In Her Small Business, But She Eventually Realized That Was A Big Mistake

In this story see if including family in your small business is a good idea or not.

If you have any suspicions whether or not this will work smoothly, your probably right.

Lets see the full details in the story below.

AITA for siding with my bf when my sister and BIL tried to take over my business?

My sister and I had a falling out, and my husband and I want to know if we should apologize or just move on. I’ve been running a business for quite a few years now, and it was small, but I never really tried to make it anything big. I was content just getting by and doing something I enjoyed. Eventually I started dating someone who had the time, energy, and resources to start helping me grow. He rebranded my business, and it grew. It was fun, and eventually I got my partner more involved. He went to a trade show with me, and we got an idea together to grow the biz more. My bf had a great idea to include my sister and her spouse because we thought it would benefit them financially and bring us closer together.

Although this seemed like a cheerful idea, the writer definitely is feeling the sting of their decision as time goes on.

BIG MISTAKE. Even though my bf and I each invested about 50% into the expansion and my sister and her stay at home husband invested nothing, it wasn’t long before they started telling everyone it was their business. I would talk to people who would tell me they, “talked to the owners” which was funny to me because it was actually my bf and I who risked everything financially to purchase the expansion and grow it. We just invited them to come along for free, and we even gave my brother in law (BIL) a job because he had been unemployed for years. It went downhill from there. My BF and I aren’t big on attention, so we didn’t really care that people thought my sis and BIL owned the business, but then they started giving their friends huge discounts (sometimes free), and doing it without our consent.

But wait there’s more!

ON TOP OF ALL THAT… My BF and I found out that my dad who handled accounting was paying my BIL DOUBLE what we discussed for working for our company. All of this was without our knowledge. Meanwhile, my BF declined to take a salary for all of the work he was doing for what was now our business, even after he had invested his own personal money into it. I got upset enough and tried talking to my sister, and my BF tried talking to my BIL, but things quickly fell apart. My BIL started telling my BF he wasn’t going to do parts of the job, so my BF and I took on all the work while BIL was making a double salary, and my BF was taking nothing. I didn’t even increase my salary while we were trying to grow. We realized maybe inviting them to join us was a mistake, but we truly had the best of intentions. We tried to find ways to talk to them, but they got passive aggressive, and recently my BF finally told BIL to “Go f*** yourself”. Anyway he said that he would, and now they’re no longer working for us. My parents have sided with my sis and BIL, but they haven’t heard our side. This whole situation hurts bc my sister has always been my bff, but I can’t figure out what we did. We have asked but at this point they’re only rallying the troops against us. I’ve tried talking to my sis who won’t respond. I want to protect my partner and I think he was justified after having dealt with my BIL’s bad attitude for weeks. If we did something wrong I want to apologize.

Do you think they did something wrong? How could they have avoided this from arising in the first place?

Let’s see what redditors had to say about this story.

This commenter stresses the importance of asking the right question.

Another claims the situation as robbery.

This one says YTA for not standing up to them.

Another sees the sweetness of the writer and warns about mixing business and family.

Family and business are some of the most challenging aspects of life, mixing them can either be a potent combo of leveraging talents or as seems to be the case here, exploiting and scapegoating for personal gain.

This family business has learned a tough lesson!

