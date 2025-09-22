She Refused To Give Her Late Mother’s Diamond Necklace To Her Newborn Niece, So Her Brother Responded By Giving Her The Silent Treatment

Inheriting valuable items from loved ones is rarely simple, especially when entitlement runs rampant.

One woman was heartbroken when her brother demanded she hand over her late mother’s diamond necklace to his newborn daughter.

But when she refused, it caused a major family blowup.

You’ll want to read on for the full story.

AITAH for not giving my niece my diamond necklace? About 10 years ago, my mom passed away. I’m 23F now. She gave my brothers and me each an expensive keepsake to remember her by. I got a diamond necklace.

Soon, their family grew in size.

Anyway, I was driving, and I’d already been told that my brother’s wife was in labour, which is great, and I didn’t think much of it. I got a call from my brother, expecting it to be saying that the baby was born. Does he announce that? Yes.

But that wasn’t all he announced.

However, he asks me an interesting question. Straight up: “Can niece’s name have Mom’s necklace?” This caught me off guard. I pulled over.

He had a request she wasn’t sure she could follow through with.

My mom had a lot of jewelry, so I was unsure if that was what he was referring to, but nope. The diamond necklace I had been gifted by my mother before she passed—my brother wanted for his daughter.

But when she refused, it didn’t go over well.

I immediately told him no, and then he proceeded to rave about how much this would mean to his wife and my mom. I hung up, and I haven’t spoken to him since, and I haven’t even seen my newborn niece. AITA?

She was determined to stand her ground, no matter what her entitled brother thought.

What did Reddit think?

It’s clear to see that her mother knew exactly what she was doing by giving the necklace to her and not her brother and his family.

It’s time to start keeping a very close eye on this necklace.

Time to lay on the guilt!

What business does an infant have with a diamond necklace anyway?

Her brother’s unreasonable demand broke trust that was going to take quite some time to rebuild.

He wasn’t going to take this from her.

Not now — not ever.

