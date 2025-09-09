She Refuses To Tell The Bride Her Bridesmaids Dresses Are Unflattering, So Now Another Bridesmaid Is Calling Her Selfish And Weak

Weddings tend to bring out a lot of opinions, especially when it comes to what everyone has to wear.

So, what would you do if the bride picked revealing dresses that made the whole bridal party feel uncomfortable, and everyone expected you to speak up because you were the maid of honor?

Would you confront the bride and risk upsetting her?

Or would you stand your ground and refuse to say anything?

In today’s article, one woman finds herself in this situation and refuses to speak up.

Here’s the full story.

AITA for telling the bridesmaids I will NOT tell the bride that the bridesmaids dresses are extremely unflattering ? I’m (31f) the maid-of-honor for my best friend “Lily” (29f). Lily has the body of a model, and she is, by far, the most conventionally attractive one in our friend group. The bridesmaids and I are plus-sized, and none of us has an hourglass. Lily bought bridesmaids’ and MOH dresses, but we don’t like them. They’re tight on the midsection. They’re backless. They’re very short.

Another bridesmaid is trying to bully her into being the bad guy.

All the bridesmaids, especially bridesmaid “Amy” (32f), are pressuring me to tell Lily how we feel. I told them I would NOT tell Lily that the bridesmaids dresses are extremely unflattering. Amy said I was selfish, weak, and a pushover. She said I’m doing Lily a disservice because her bridesmaids and MOH will look “fat and gross.” I love Lily. She loves us, and I don’t want to bother a busy bride-to-be. AITA?

Sheesh! It seems like Amy should speak up on her own.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit feel about this whole situation.

This person thinks the issue is better addressed than buried.

Here’s the perspective of a plus-sized woman.

Yet another person who thinks someone should tell the bride.

There are no winners for this reader.

They should do it together.

Obviously, everyone has the same thought, so it’d be better if they had each other’s backs.

