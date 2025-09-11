She Thought The Concert Tickets Her Friend Bought Her Were A Gift, But Now She Expects Her To Pay Her Back

Hmmm, this is a tricky one…

AITA for not knowing I had to pay back a "debt" I didn't know I owed? "I (18F) went to a Kendrick Lamar and SZA concert a few days ago with my friend G (18F), but the day before the concert she brought up a "debt" I had no idea I was supposed to repay. Back around November of last year, the concert dates were announced, and G suggested we should have gone there together. However, once I saw the ticket price (about €130), I told her I wasn't sure I could come because I didn't have enough money.

I’m still in school and don’t have a job, and I didn’t want to ask my parents for help: my mom is in a tough financial situation, and my dad (they’ve been divorced since I was a kid) already has other expenses to take care of.

Okay, sounds like a plan!

A few hours after I told her I probably couldn't go, she replied with something like "don't worry, my mom already bought the tickets for both of us." Since she told me not to worry. I assumed the ticket was a gift and so I thanked her and didn't think much of It. Months passed and we kept talking excitedly about the concert. There was never any mention of money or paying her mom back.

Huh?

Then, on August 1, the day before the concert, we were making plans for the event when she suddenly told me that her mom had brought up the money situation and said I could eventually "pay her back slowly". G also added that "she would've even gifted it to you if it hadn't cost so much." I was kind of shocked and asked what she meant, because I had always assumed it was a gift. G then said she didn't understand why her mom was bringing it up now either, and she herself thought it was a gift from the beginning. But since her mom mentioned it, she felt like she had to let me know. I felt pretty bad when I read that message. I don't have a job, and I only get occasional small amounts of money from my parents. Paying back €130 would be a real challenge for me right now. Anyway, we went to the concert and everything went fine. Her mom never brought up the money to me directly, and she didn't say anything about how or when I should pay her back. After the concert, I told my mom what happened. She got upset with me and said I must've misunderstood the original message and should've clarified from the beginning whether it was a gift or not. Then she called G's mom to thank her for hosting me and subtly asked how I could pay her back. G's mom just said, "Don't worry, the girls will figure it out." That vague response confused me even more.

Now what?

Now I honestly don't know what to do. I feel like I didn't do anything wrong, G's mom should've clarified from the start if she expected to be paid back, especially since I made it very clear I couldn't afford the ticket. I'm in my final year of school and preparing for medical school entrance exams. I literally don't have time to work, and both G and her mom are well aware of this. Still, most people around me are saying I'm in the wrong and that I should pay the money back as soon as possible."

