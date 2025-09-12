September 12, 2025 at 8:48 am

She Tried to Eat “The European Way” And It Didn’t Go Well. – ‘I don’t get it. In America, that’s considered rude.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Did you know there’s a “European way” to eat?

I had no idea!

But it’s true…and a TikTokker named Amy decided to give it a shot in a viral video.

The text overlay on Amy’s video reads, “Trying to use silverware the European way.”

She told viewers, “I’m gonna try to not switch my silverware in this meal. It could be challenging for us Americans.”

Amy gave it her best shot, but she was clearly out of her league.

She said, “I don’t even know how to do this. What do I do?”

Her male companion said off-camera, “I don’t get it. In America, that’s considered rude.”

Amy continued and said, “I’m confused how to use my knife with my left hand. I’m very inept at my left hand.”

She added, “I’m really struggling.”

In the caption, Amy wrote, “I don’t expect this to be that hard.”

Well, it turns out she was WRONG.

But let’s give her an A for effort!

Check out the video.

And this is how viewers reacted.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another individual asked a question…

And this TikTokker chimed in.

Should we just eat with our hands at this point?

