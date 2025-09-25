She Wants To Sell Her Grandmother’s Ring To Buy A New Wedding Band, But Her Father Accused Her Of Disrespecting Their Family

Old jewelry can hold happy memories, but other times it just ends up forgotten in a drawer.

One woman contemplates selling the ring her grandmother gave her. She’d use the money to help pay for her upcoming wedding. But when she told her dad, he saw it as a betrayal to the family.

Now she’s forced to choose between sentimentality and practicality.

Read on for the full story!

AITA for wanting to sell my grandma’s engagement that she gifted to me to buy my fiancés wedding band A couple years ago, my grandmother gave me her engagement ring as a gift.

This engagement ring wasn’t the original ring my grandfather gave to her. This ring was from a man she married after my grandfather’s passing, and they were only married for about three years before they divorced.

As she approaches her own wedding, she thinks about this old ring again.

I very recently got engaged, and I’m going to nursing school at the same time, so I can’t work as much as I want to. Money is very tight right now. I know eventually I’ll have to buy my fiancé’s wedding band.

That gave her an idea.

I had the idea to sell my grandma’s engagement ring and use that money to buy my fiancé a nice wedding band. My grandma’s engagement ring just sits in my jewelry box collecting dust. I thought it would be best to give the ring a new life and give it to someone who needs it more than me.

But not everyone supported it.

When I approached my father with this idea, he was disappointed and said, “Your grandmother wouldn’t give you her stuff for you just to sell it.” I didn’t argue with my father because I think he’s very hard-headed.

I know he’s valuing sentiment over practicality here, but I genuinely don’t think I’m being unreasonable. AITA?

The ring is stuck in the past, but she’s thinking about her future now.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

It’s not like her grandmother enjoyed a long, happy marriage.

Why not just try and save some money on the wedding band and upgrade later?

At the end of the day, it’s her gift, so she can decide what she wants to do.

Maybe it’s really not as valuable as she thinks it is.

Sometimes the “right thing” to do depends entirely on who you ask.

