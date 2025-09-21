She Was Going To Go On A Trip With Her Roommate, But When Her Roommate Didn’t Pay, She Went On A Trip With Her Family Instead

Planning trips with friends can be a lot of fun, but it’s only fun if everyone is on the same page about where you’re going, when you’re going, what you’re doing, and who is paying for what. That last part might actually be the most important part.

In today’s story, two roommates were going to go on a trip together, but one roommate didn’t seem to be in a hurry to pay for her part of the travel expenses. That led to a trip that never happened.

That’s really only the latest bit of drama between these two roommates. Let’s read all about it, and see if you think this is a normal friendship or not.

AITA for canceling a trip with my roommate after years of her using my things and not paying me back? I (21F) never really had close friendships before, but in university I ended up living with a girl for about 2 years. At first it was fine, but over time she developed habits that really wore me down.

There’s a long list of things her roommate did that annoyed her.

She would make me contribute to things she used, borrow my food and personal items without asking, and criticize me for my lifestyle even though I have narcolepsy and ADHD. If I ever touched her things, she would get very upset and demand repayment. She also controlled a lot of what I did when I could go out, what I ate, and even what I wore. She was extremely loud at home but once got angry at me just for responding to her sister on speakerphone, saying I was invading her privacy.

Money was also an issue.

For 2 years she also used my phone subscription without paying, and I never asked her for money. I even once covered rent alone for a summer. Meanwhile, she often called me selfish or weak. The breaking point came when we planned a trip together.

It really didn’t go well.

She booked a hotel, then canceled it. I researched and sent her new plans, but she kept delaying paying her part. After 15 days of waiting with no news, I made other plans with my family instead (I told her I was going with family, though I mostly just didn’t want to deal with her). When she found out, she said I was a terrible friend and selfish. AITA for canceling the trip and not waiting on her any longer or is the normal friendship dynamics ?

That “friend” doesn’t sound very much like a friend to me.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

It’s time to ditch this “friend.”

Another person shares a similar thought.

She should’ve moved out a long time ago.

She didn’t do anything wrong.

Actually, she did do something wrong. She put up with her roommate for too long!

Talk about a horrible roommate!

