She Was Going To Park In Front Of Her House Like Usual, But A Woman Was Standing There Trying To Save The Spot For A Friend

If you live near a school, you might find lots of cars parked on the street in your neighborhood during pickup time, dropoff time, and during school events. This can make it difficult to park in front of your own home.

If you lived in a neighborhood like that, would you be okay with giving up your usual street parking spot for someone who was there to attend a school event?

In today’s story, one young woman knew there might be a chance that a car would be parked in front of her house, but what she found was even more bizarre.

Now, she’s wondering if she should’ve handled the situation differently. Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for parking in front of my house? I (22f) was coming home from a coffee run this morning and got into a little “argument”. I live on a side street next to a private high school, and on Saturdays they often have a ton of sports games. On especially busy days, people will often park on the side streets rather than parking in the parking lots, as my street is closer to the fields where the games are played. I park my siblings’ and I’s shared car on the street, as our driveway is taken up by my parent’s cars. I usually park right in front of my house, and as I turned into my neighborhood and saw how packed the street was with cars, I was worried my spot would be taken.

She didn’t find a car but a woman.

It wasn’t taken by a car, which relieved me, but rather a middle aged woman standing with her arms outstretched.

I put my blinker on and rolled down my window as I got in front of my house, and the woman asked me “parking for the lacrosse game?” Before I could say “no” she cut me off, saying, “I’m saving this spot for my sister, she’s just a minute away but I saw this spot for her so I told her I’d save it.” What she said next still makes me laugh. She gave me a smile and said “I know the family that lives here, it’s my best friend’s family.” She pointed to my house.

She got caught in her lie.

I DO NOT KNOW THIS WOMAN. She clearly thought this lie would work on me, but her smile dropped when I told her, “I live here, this is where I usually park.” She began to argue with me, saying she was saving the spot because it was right next to the lacrosse field. I told her she could park in the parking lot.

The lady wasn’t moving.

And she told me to park somewhere else. My street was filled with cars at this point, so “somewhere else” would have been the next street over. Despite how angry I was, I told the woman, “Please move, I’m parking here and I don’t want to hit you.” She crossed her arms and started cussing me out, especially when I put the car in drive and started parallel parking.

She’s not sure who was in the wrong.

She ran off, saying “real classy jerk!” and made her way towards the lacrosse game. After thinking about the situation, I just want to know if I was the jerk for that?

All she wanted to do was park in front of her house. The lady trying to “save” the spot by standing there was clearly the jerk. She even lied about knowing the homeowners.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

She didn’t do anything wrong.

The other woman was the jerk.

This is a good idea!

Hopefully the woman doesn’t retaliate.

Everyone thinks she did nothing wrong by parking there.

That woman is a horrible representation of the neighborhood private school.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.