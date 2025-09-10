She Was Hardly Packing Anything For Lunch, So Her Wife Started Bringing Home Lunch From The Restaurant Where She Worked

What do you usually do for lunch when you go to work?

I tell work I’m bringing my lunch allowance home because I don’t have time… but I do I 24(f) noticed sometime last year that my wife, also 24(f) wasn’t packing proper lunches. She was taking one slice of chicken and putting it between a tiny slice of bread that would have been lucky to have butter or mayo in it. It’s not her fault, I don’t pack a lunch so buying all the ingredients for sandwiches that may just be thrown out because they wouldn’t be used in time felt pointless. Especially because we don’t have the money to be doing that.

So in work I get a lunch allowance of whatever I want, but I just say I’m not hungry or don’t have time to eat it and wrap up some nice sandwich or wrap so my wife can have it for her lunch. She gets so excited and happy, she texts me every single day thanking me for the lunch gave her and tells me how delicious it is. I find it fun too cause it’s like a little present for my wife. And its not like i was gonna eat it anyway. When I have time I like to get creative.

I’m a chef so I’m able to pick on different food throughout the day, but I graze throughout the day because I want my wife to thrive. Today she has a wrap that has mixed leaves, mozzarella, grated carrot and red cabbage, chicken tenders, crispy bacon, onion and Caribbean sauce. This is a regular enough lunch for her because it’s her favourite one. Even though I already know, I can’t wait for her text to tell me what she thinks, that woman makes my heart so warm.

