She Was The Most Trusted Employee In The Store, But A Customer Crossed A Line When They Called Her At Home On Her Day Off

Some employees are so good at their jobs that customers grow overly attached.

One woman was so respected for her expertise that a couple tracked her down at home on her day off just to ask a question.

But what they didn’t expect was her boundary-setting response.

Customer Calls A Coworker At Home. My coworker was considered the best in her department. She knew about every product, and how to do certain jobs properly.

She had grown popular with customers for being so knowledgeable.

A lot of customers would come to the store to ask for her advice. But one couple took it a little too far.

The customers went to great lengths to reach her when she wasn’t at the store.

She told me she was at home, having a day off, when her phone rang. When she picked up, the person on the other end identified themselves as one of her customers, saying they looked her up in the phone book because they wanted to ask her advice on something they were doing.

But she had a pointed response back.

She snapped back, saying, “You realize it’s my day off, and you’re calling me at my home. It’s my day off—I shouldn’t have to think or worry about work.” She said the customer kinda sputtered, realizing they were wrong to call her. She said she’d answer their question, but didn’t want them phoning her home again.

Luckily, the customer tried to make it up to her.

So a few days later, the couple came in with a gift basket as an apology, which she accepted, but reminded them her time off is for herself. That she’s not a help line people can call any time.

At least the customer knew they crossed a line.

What did Reddit think?

It’s best to keep your work life and your home life separate.

This customer actually managed to make it up to the employee, though.

Some customers really ought to learn some boundaries.

Some coworkers could use some improvement, too.

Her message was crystal clear: her personal time wasn’t up for grabs.

Even the most dedicated employees need a day off.

