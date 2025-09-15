She Was The Only One Working In A Household Of Four, So She Finally Put Her Foot Down And Gave Them An Ultimatum

Responsibilities are part of adult life, but not everyone embraces them equally.

In this story, one young woman carried the weight of bills and chores while her partner avoided a full-time job like the plaque.

So after a long shift, she set an ultimatum: Get a job or get out.

Read on for the full story.

AITA For Asking my GF to get a job I (22F) am currently in a situation where I’m living with my (22F) partner, their mom, and older sister. I came up to live with them due to waiting to hear back on a job that went on hiring freeze shortly after I moved in.

But lately, she’s found she’s the only one working to support everyone.

I have a decent enough job now, but it’s hard when I’m the only person who has a job out of a house of four. My partner quit their job due to scheduling putting them on morning shifts. They just hate waking up in the morning.

She doesn’t feel like her partner is serious about finding work.

We have had multiple conversations about them getting one, and me having to repeatedly ask them if they put an application in somewhere. They said they forgot or simply were afraid they’ll say no.

So finally, the pressure got to her and she snapped.

One day, when I just got off a double shift, I came home to see them sitting there on my laptop, complaining about how she didn’t eat and there wasn’t anything for us to eat. At that, I blew up and told them to hurry up and get a job or I’m leaving. AITA?

Sounds like this tension has been building for quite some time now.

Redditors chime in with their two cents.

It’s time for a fresh start away from all this nonsense.

Her girlfriend is lacking some serious responsibility.

The writing is definitely on the wall here.

This commenter gives it to this young woman straight.

She knew she couldn’t carry the entire household alone, and she shouldn’t have to.

Her ultimatum is probably the wake-up call her partner needed.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.