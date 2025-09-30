She’s Battling Multiple Chronic Illnesses And Keeping Track Solo, But Her Boyfriend Says She’s “Just Overthinking It”

Managing chronic health issues is hard enough—but doing it alone while your partner minimizes your struggle? Even harder.

After weeks of juggling specialists, symptoms, and self-advocacy, this woman finally reached her breaking point when her boyfriend accused her of “making herself sick.”

Now he’s the one acting hurt—and she’s wondering if she went too far.

AITA for starting a fight with my boyfriend after he kept brushing off my health issues? I’ve been juggling multiple chronic health issues lately nothing super rare or dramatic just messy and ongoing. I’m seeing a rheumatologist, a GI specialist, my primary care doc and recently two other specialists. It’s exhausting. No one talks to each other, every appointment starts with “So what brings you in today?” even when I was referred by another doctor.

Well that doesn’t seem helpful.

I’ve ended up being the one keeping track of everything like labs, meds, follow ups, symptoms. I’ve even started recording my visits just to keep things straight and to send them to this app Eureka Health that breaks down what was said and helps me track symptoms and follow ups because God forbid the actual system supports patients in doing that. The problem is, my boyfriend keeps acting like I’m overreacting.

Rude.

Anytime I try to vent or explain how overwhelmed I am he says stuff like “you’re probably overthinking it” or “you just need to relax more.” He’ll roll his eyes if I mention tracking symptoms or listening to my body. And last week after a particularly confusing appointment I came home upset and he told me I’m making myself sicker by obsessing about it all.

That is NOT helpful.

I snapped and told him it’s not his place to say that when he doesn’t even try to understand what I’m dealing with. It turned into a full blown fight. Now he’s acting like I’m the problem for taking it out on him when he was just trying to help. But honestly? I’m tired. I just want someone to listen without minimizing what I’m going through. So AITA for losing it on him after feeling dismissed one too many times or maybe I really overreacted seeing as I’m dealing with a lot right now?

Reddit had plenty to say about partners who invalidate chronic illness—and whether this fight was overdue or out of line.

This person says health issues are no laughing matter.

This person says empathy is a key part of a relationship…

And this person can relate and offers some advive.

He rolled his eyes one too many times, and she finally rolled right into a fight.

