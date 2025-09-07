She’s Happy With Her Relationship And The Way She Looks… Until Her Boyfriend Demands She Change Her Face To Suit Him

Appearance is a personal and individual thing. If you want to look different, that’s up to you, and there are options to help you feel your best. But, of course, plastic surgery can also be a terrible thing.

AITA for refusing to get a nose job despite my boyfriend’s constant pressure? I 29M have been dating my boyfriend 31M for almost 4 years now. We moved in together about 8 months ago. He’s really into fashion and appearance – works as a stylist which I totally support, but sometimes he gets a bit controlling about how I should look (constantly suggesting new haircuts, clothing styles, skincare routines).

I take care of myself too (I’m 5’10″/160 lbs) but I’m comfortable with who I am and that’s not changing. But that’s not really the issue here. For the past few months, he won’t let me leave the house without commenting that I’d look so much better if I just got a nose job. He never said anything about my nose for almost 4 years.

Until recently. I’ve told him I’m not completely opposed to cosmetic procedures but I’m not planning on getting one.

(It took me forever to stop being self-conscious about my appearance because my dad used to constantly pick on my looks.) Last week we were being intimate and he actually had the audacity to whisper that I’d be “perfect” if I just fixed my nose. I was completely turned off.

I don’t remember my exact words but I said something like, “Yeah I know how that feels. Don’t worry though, you’re already the perfect size. Bigger would just be uncomfortable anyway.”

He got mad and called me petty and immature. Keep in mind he’s been harassing me about this surgery for months and I never lost it on him before. Last night we were supposed to go to his coworker’s housewarming party but I ended up not going. He brought up the nose job again and I completely lost it. I reminded him that we’ve been together for almost 4 years. He had plenty of opportunities to realize I wasn’t attractive enough for him and find someone who meets his standards.

(I’m not delusional, he’s right that my nose is prominent, but I think I’m decent looking overall). He said he loves me and wants to stay together but thinks he’d be more physically attracted to me with a smaller nose. I told him to go to the party alone.

I can’t stop thinking that these constant fights are turning us toxic. This isn’t the relationship I want. Is this serious enough to consider breaking up over?

Everything else between us is great but I feel like he’s dragging me back to those teenage years when I’d stare at myself in the bathroom mirror convinced no one would ever find me attractive when I couldn’t even stand looking at myself.

