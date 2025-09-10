She’s Not Happy About How Things Go When Her Boyfriend’s Godson Stays With Them, And She Told Him She Wants Things To Change

Kids today…

They’re really something else!

And this woman isn’t too crazy about dealing with her boyfriend’s godson.

Is she being unreasonable?

Read on and see what you think.

AITA: my BF’s godson is driving me crazy. “My BF (38) is very close with his 11 y/o godson who lives in a small town around 2 hours away and regularly visits for several days at a time. My BF always hosted his godson when he lived alone. He’s a generally fine, well behaved kid. I am the first girlfriend my BF has ever lived with and it’s serious between us, and we’ve lived together the last year and a half.

Things haven’t gone very well…

His godson has stayed with us multiple times and recently I’ve found the experience very frustrating. When he comes, my BF becomes extremely indulgent. It’s by my BF’s own admission, too: “he has strict parents at home, so when he comes I try to make it his theme park.” His godson’s mom (my BF’s older sister) seems pretty reasonable to me–limit screen time, ensure he completes homework, keep him busy with activities that don’t include screen time, make sure he doesn’t eat bad food all the time. And she regularly makes requests for those boundaries to be respected and my BF generally ignores them. I find that aspect a little inappropriate. When there’s a conflict (last visit godson blew off a big school project and she was really mad), my BF seems to always take his godson’s side, even though he’s a child. I don’t feel comfortable being part of what feels like undermining his parents, especially his mom. I can only imagine how annoying it must be if godson goes home and starts pushing back against his mom. He’s entering puberty and it’s already starting to happen.

She’s frustrated by this whole thing.

This recently was an issue where he stayed with us for 5 days. They played Fortnite almost the entire time. My BF said he would put some ground rules down like “only 90 minutes per day,” which was blown through by early morning followed by more hours in the afternoon and evening. It also ends up being that I end up being a kind of caretaker. I enjoy cooking and like to make healthy meals for myself. It ends up meaning that if I cook, I cook for all of us. So I’m knocking on the door and asking if The Boys Are Hungry? I can’t stand it. I don’t like video games because it means i can’t have a conversation with either of them, i barely get greeted. After his godson left I asked my BF if next time we could try and treat our home more like a shared space. I asked for actual implementation of screen time limits (suggested 2.5 hours per day, like 1.5 hours in the am then an hour in the evening), a prioritization of creative activities that either involve going to places in our very cool city or doing more quiet non-screen activities at home.

Uh oh…

It did not go well. My BF became defensive, quiet, angry, and tried to suggest that these requests are not fair. The whole conversation was a nightmare. I just don’t understand why my BF can’t just be the adult in the room? What are the implications of this for us and any kids we have? Am I being gaslit here about my request, which feels very forgiving and compromising already? Do I have a right at all to be bothered by any of this?”

Check out what Reddit users had to say about this story.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another individual said she’s NTA.

This Reddit user agreed.

Another person had a lot to say.

And this person offered some advice.

She’s completely over this situation.

Who wouldn’t be?

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.