Shopper Refused To Measure His Bed When Shopping For Bedding, So He Used His Arms Instead And Left The Retail Associate Speechless

Retail shifts can often feel routine… until a customer decides to throw all common sense out the window.

That’s exactly what happened when a customer attempted to describe his bed size by flailing his arms around in the bedding aisle.

And the retail worker could hardly believe their eyes.

How could I know if you don’t? A couple of years ago in a UK supermarket, I was working in the home section when a customer comes up to me and asks me where he can find bedding. I tell him, “Sure, no problem,” and walk him to the aisle.

Me: “Alright, so on this row we have singles, this row are doubles, and the king sizes are on the bottom row. Full duvet sets are over there.” (Gesturing at each one, of course.) Customer: “Thanks, but what size should I get?” Me: “Well, that would depend on your bed. What size of bed do you have?” Customer: “I’m not sure… it’s a bit bigger than this.” Stretches arms out as wide as he can.

Me: “Sorry, but that doesn’t really narrow it down. If you’re able to find out which size of bed you have, then I’d be happy to help you, but there’s not much I can do without knowing.” Customer: “Oh, okay, thanks.”

Then it looked like he started Googling bed sizes to try to eyeball it, but I only got a small glimpse of his phone while he was doing it. He spent around 20 minutes standing by the bedding. To this day, I still have no idea how I managed to keep it together while he spread his arms out.

